Kearney welcomes Ballydugennan resurfacing commitment

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney has welcomed a commitment from the Department for Infrastructure to repair serious carriageway and footway defects in Ballydugennan Villas outside Toome.

The South Antrim MLA said;

“Late last year I invited a senior Department for Infrastructure (DfI) official to meet me onsite to examine the current state of disrepair of carriageway and footway surfaces in Ballydugennan Villas, and discuss the potential for a resurfacing scheme to repair the degraded condition of the estate road and paths.

“Local Cllr Henry Cushinan and I have now informed residents that resulting from my site meeting and ongoing representations, the carriageway and footways at Ballydugennan will be added to the DfI programme for resurfacing within this current financial year, should additional funding become available.

“If the necessary additional funding does not become available before March, this repair scheme will be added to a programme of works for completion during the 2023/24 financial year.

“These improvements represent a good news story for local residents in Ballydugennan Villas at the start of this new year. Our small rural housing estates are important and deserve to be properly maintained. I will continue to work with DfI and other Departments to ensure that the rural population of South Antrim has access to good quality public services.”