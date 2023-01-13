Transforming local health services is our priority - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed the announcement of £9 million to upgrade the power supply in Daisy Hill Hospital.

The party’s South Down MP said:

“Confirmation that the power supply at Daisy Hill Hospital will be upgraded as part of a £9 million investment is welcome news.

“This will be part of a wider £20 million investment plan that will include a new MRI/CT suite, ensuring Daisy Hill has the resources to deliver first class health care for people and attract staff to help expand and retain services.

“A huge step towards securing the long term future and development of Daisy Hill as a major health care hub, transforming services for patients and staff.

“This investment, coupled with Daisy Hill recently being made into an elective surgery centre, demonstrates the important role of our hospital in delivering local healthcare.

“We need an Executive up and running now, and a health minister in place, to invest and continue transforming local services across South Down.

“I would urge the DUP to end its blockade of the Executive and work together with the rest of us to fix the problems facing our health service.”