Delay in publishing report into abuse at St. John’s Ambulance ‘completely unacceptable’ - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South, Chris Andrews, has described the delay in publishing the independent report into abuse at St. John’s Ambulance, carried out by Dr. Geoffrey Shannon, as "completely unacceptable".

The Board of St. John’s Ambulance have had the report since November.

Teachta Andrews said:

“The child and adult sexual abuse carried out over a number of years by senior members of St. John’s Ambulance in Ireland is shocking, and I commend the bravery of three survivors, Mr. Mick Finnegan, Mr. Paul Mulholland and Mr. Martin Hoey, who have spoken out publicly of the horrific sexual abuse they experienced when they were members of the organisation.

“The fact that the Board of St. John’s Ambulance have had possession of the independent report into abuse at the organisation, carried out by Dr. Geoffrey Shannon, and have not published it beggars belief. That has not been provided to survivors is completely unacceptable.

“In the Dáil previously, I have raised my deep concern that the organisation is closing ranks. They cannot be allowed to do so.

“It is an insult to the bravery of the survivors who have come forward with their horrific abuse stories that they have not been provided with the report. That must happen without any further delay.”