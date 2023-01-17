Baker condemns attack on firefighters
Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has condemned those responsible for throwing stones at firefighters as they responded to a call last night and he called on them to catch themselves on.The West Belfast MLA said:
"Firefighters from the Springfield fire station were called out to respond to an electric box fire in Suffolk Road last night.
"They were attacked by youths throwing stones, with one firefighter receiving a cut to his nose and damage was caused to two windows on one of the engines.
"Those responsible for attacking the Fire and Rescue Service at Suffolk Road need to catch themselves on.
"The Fire and Rescue Service play a vital role in keeping communities safe and there can be no excuse whatsoever for this type of activity.
"This pointless behaviour ties up fire crews who are needed to deal with potentially life threatening situations; those responsible are endangering the lives of their community."