Sinn Féin meets Economy Department on Invest NI Reform

Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald and former Finance Minister Conor Murphy today met with the Department for Economy to discuss the reform of Invest NI. The meeting follows the publication of a highly critical independent review of the organisation.

The East Derry MLA said:

"Sinn Fein has long been calling for root and branch reform of Invest NI.

“The agency has catered for inward investors and a small section of larger companies to the exclusion of small local businesses which are the backbone of our economy. Invest NI has also paid lip service to the need for regional economic balance.

“The Independent Review confirms Sinn Féin's analysis and the need for ‘profound change' in the organisation. Conor Murphy and myself today met with the Economy Department officials to set out our views on how the reform of Invest NI should now be taken forward.

“We made clear that Invest NI must be repurposed to tackle low productivity, create well-paid jobs, address regional inequalities and accelerate decarbonisation.

“It is important that the Executive is restored so these crucial reforms can be taken forward and we can begin to turn up the dial on our economic performance.”