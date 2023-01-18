‘Block on life-saving organ donation law unacceptable’ – O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said the blocking of life-saving organ donation law is unacceptable.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“News that the Organ Donation Law is now being held up because one party has refused to enter the Assembly and Executive is completely unacceptable.

“The passing of Dáithí's law, and the powerful determination of his family, offered great hope to so many people desperately waiting for an organ transplant and modernised our organ donation laws.

“This is life-saving legislation and it must be implemented with no delay.

“I am again appealing to the DUP to get back around the table, work with the rest of us to get this legislation over the line, to support people through the cost of living crisis, to tackle waiting lists and stop punishing vulnerable people.”