Sinn Féin welcome Ibec report outlining success of all-Ireland economy - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has welcomed Ibec’s new report, ‘The Economic and Social Benefits of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement’, which has outlined the success of the all-Ireland economy since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“A new Ibec report demonstrating the role of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) in delivering prosperity across Ireland is a welcome addition to the current debate on the benefits of an all-Ireland economy.

“In recent years, we have witnessed record levels of all-Ireland trade and business, with enhanced economic interaction bringing significant social and economic benefits.

“The GFA helped pave the way for such advancements over the past 25 years, and it is our collective responsibility to build on these solid foundations of peace.

“Enhancing and evolving the all-Ireland economy is essential for social and economic improvement, and to deliver a fair and shared prosperity.

“While the upcoming anniversary of the GFA will mark a period of reflection, it is also important to meet the challenges of today, politically, socially, and economically.

“There is no doubt that greater political, policy, infrastructural, and economic engagement and planning will help build on the successes of the past and pave the way for a fairer and more equitable future for everyone on this island.”