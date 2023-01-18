Celtic Tiger Building Defects Redress Scheme announcement a step in the right direction - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has said that today's announcement that the government will establish a redress scheme for homes with Celtic Tiger era building defects is a step in the right direction.

Deputy Ó Broin called on the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to work with opposition TDs, homeowners and Approved Housing Bodies to ensure that the scheme is fit for purpose.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Today’s decision at cabinet that the government will establish a redress scheme for homes with Celtic Tiger-era building defects is a step in the right direction.

“It is crucial that this scheme provides 100% redress for all applicants, including those applying retrospectively. The scheme must also apply to apartments, duplexes and houses impacted by structural defects.

“I was disappointed to hear the Taoiseach inform the Dáil today that the legislation underpinning the scheme would not be complete until the end of 2023 and not be open for applications until 2024.

“I do not see why this timetable can not be accelerated to ensure that the scheme opens this year.

“The government must also move quickly to make funding available for interim and emergency fire safety works for those developments at greatest risk.

“I am urging Minister O’Brien to work with opposition TDs, homeowners and their representative organisations and Approved Housing Bodies to ensure that the scheme is fit for purpose.

“This should involve detailed engagement with the Oireachtas Housing Committee and the establishment of a Stakeholder Implementation Group as called for by the Construction Defects Alliance.

“I would also urge government to ensure that the Enhanced Defective Block Remediation Scheme for homeowners in Donegal, Mayo, Clare and other counties is revised to also provide 100% redress and retrospection, neither of which are provided for in the legislation rammed through the Oireachtas by government last year.”