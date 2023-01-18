John Brady TD condemns government attempts to undermine Irish neutrality

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has expressed concern at reports that the government is planning to attempt to remove the Triple Lock system that sets the parameters around which overseas missions Irish troops can be deployed.

The Wicklow TD condemned as an attack on Ireland's neutrality any attempt to remove the Triple Lock, which determines that Irish troops can only be deployed overseas on the back of a UN Resolution with accompanying Dáil and cabinet approval.

The system has served to prevent individual governments from embroiling our troops in operations that contravene Irish neutrality, which has the support of 80% of the Irish people.

Teachta Brady said:

“The Triple Lock system is in place to protect Irish neutrality. Irish neutrality enjoys the support of the overwhelming majority of the Irish people.

“It is no secret that there are interests at the heart of the government who are intent on rolling back Irish neutrality.

“Any attempt to remove the Triple Lock system must be viewed as the opening salvo by those in government who seek to push Ireland into military alliances against the wishes of the Irish people. It must be opposed and exposed for what it is.

“The government must instead initiate a citizens’ assembly on neutrality to provide a forum where Irish people can have their say on this important matter that has defined Ireland’s relationship with the international community for decades.

“It was our neutrality, along with our unique history as a former colony, that attracted the many non-aligned nations of the world who voted Ireland onto the United Nations Security Council.

“Sinn Féin will oppose any attempts by the government to remove the Triple Lock system. We will not allow the government to obscure the debate on how Ireland configures its relationships with the nations of the world.

“Sinn Féin in government will introduce a referendum to enshrine neutrality in the constitution.”