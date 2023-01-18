John Brady TD condemns Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party vote in Strasbourg to remove Ireland’s veto in Europe

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has expressed concern at the decision by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green MEPs to vote in the European Parliament in Strasbourg today to remove Ireland’s veto in the European Council.

The Wicklow TD condemned the vote by MEPs from government parties, as well as MEPs from larger countries and members of NATO, for ignoring the rights of smaller member states such as Ireland that have a long-standing and valued tradition of military neutrality, de-escalation, dedication to diplomatic dialogue and support for peace-building.

Teachta Brady said:

“It is no secret that there are interests at the heart of government, and among Irish MEPs in Brussels, who are intent on rolling back Irish neutrality.

“Unlike my Sinn Féin MEP colleague Chris MacManus, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green MEPs today voted in the European Parliament to use Irish taxpayers’ money to fund a military industrial complex on the continent.

“In addition to this, they voted to give larger member states more powers to impose their will on smaller member states such as Ireland in the European Council by replacing unanimity voting with qualified majority voting on sensitive issues such as foreign policy.

“This would rid Ireland of its veto on such sensitive matters, putting us at the mercy of other EU member states and their foreign policy, destroying our neutrality.

“Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and the Tánaister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin, owe the public an explanation for this betrayal of Ireland’s interests at home and abroad, and of our long standing tradition of neutrality."