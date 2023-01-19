McDonald calls for legacy summit in letter to the Irish and British governments

Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald has written to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for an urgent summit on legacy issues.

The Sinn Féin leader has also called on the British government to stop the passage of its flawed legacy bill.

Mary Lou McDonald said:

“There are widespread concerns and opposition to British government legacy plans currently being pushed through Westminster.

“These very real concerns are shared by victims and families, human rights experts, churches, the UN, and senior officials in the EU and US administration and all the political parties on this island.

“The proposed legislation will shut the door on families’ efforts to achieve truth and justice through the courts and give an amnesty to British state forces who killed Irish citizens.

“I have written today to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for an urgent summit to be convened with both governments and the political parties on the issue of legacy.

“By working together, we can deliver an agreed way forward for victims as was demonstrated with the Stormont House Agreement of 2014.

“That is the best way to understand the views of all victims and families, to ensure their legal right to truth and justice is upheld and help the process of healing and reconciliation.

“To create space for that dialogue to take place, I have urged the British Government to stop the passage of its unacceptable legacy legislation and convene the summit urgently.