O’Neill expresses condolences on death of Professor Eileen Evason

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has expressed condolences at the death of Professor Eileen Evason.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn that Professor Eileen Evason has passed away and my immediate thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Eileen made a huge contribution to protecting some of the most vulnerable people in our society and providing the Executive with invaluable guidance on welfare supports.

“A lifelong campaigner on rights and women’s issues, Eileen was passionate about addressing the huge challenges facing people in our communities.

“A key focus of Eileen’s work was on tackling poverty and ensuring workers and families have maximum support and recognising that much can be achieved when people work together.

“She will be missed by all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”