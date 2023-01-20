Hargey pays tribute to work of Professor Eileen Evason

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has paid tribute to Professor Eileen Evason and said she was a ‘champion of supporting people’.

The former minister for communities said:

“We all have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

“Eileen Evason was a champion of that.

“She had a wealth of knowledge and deep commitment to support those in need. She helped change the lives of people for the better.

“I will fondly remember her compassion and caring nature for people.

“I worked closely with Eileen when I was minister for communities and she was a guiding light in helping us to deliver welfare support to some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“She has played a massive role in making our society a fairer place, and her valued contribution will always be appreciated.”