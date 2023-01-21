Paul Maskey extends condolences to the family of plastic bullet campaigner Jim McCabe

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has tonight extended his sorrow and condolences to the family of Jim McCabe who passed away today.

Paul Maskey said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of West Belfast man Jim McCabe earlier today. I extend my condolences to his children, grandchildren and family circle on their sad loss.

“In July 1981, Jim’s 33-year-old wife Nora was murdered by a plastic bullet fired by the RUC when she was returning from the shop with a pint of milk to her home in Linden Street in the Falls. Jim and Nora had three children when she was murdered, the youngest only three months old.

“In a statement following the incident the RUC lied claiming there had been rioting in the area when the bullet was fired.

“Jim McCabe and his family were devastated but he immediately decided that he would do all in his power to get justice for his wife and the other victims of plastic bullets fired by the RUC and British Army.

“He campaigned against the use of plastic bullets by British state forces and travelled the world to tell his story and that of the other victims of plastic bullets including children.

“He was one of the founders of the United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets in 1985.

“The RUC’s lie about Nora’s case was eventually exposed. A Canadian TV crew which had been filming in the area at the time showed conclusively that the area was quiet when the RUC fired the plastic bullet which fatally wounded Nora.

“Jim campaigned for decades to ban the use of these lethal weapons and he and his family regularly attended protests and rallies against their use.

“The years of campaigning took its toll on Jim and his family, but last year on the 40th anniversary on July 7th, they marked Nora’s death by unveiling a plaque in Linden Street in her memory.

“Today the McCabe family have lost their dad and grandad, the community of West Belfast have lost a champion for justice and human rights.

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”