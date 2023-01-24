Finucane calls for British government to stop callous Legacy Bill

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the British Government to ‘stop the passage’ of the flawed Legacy Bill which is designed to block truth and justice for victims and families.



Speaking ahead of a demonstration outside the NIO headquarters at Erskine House in Belfast city centre at 1pm today, the North Belfast MP called for dialogue to deliver an agreed way forward.



John Finucane said:



“The flawed Legacy Bill will go to the British House of Lords today, ignoring opposition from victims and families, human rights experts, churches, the UN and all the political parties on this island.



“Just last week, a letter from a cross-party group of US politicians told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the Bill will deny truth and justice to thousands of victims and families.



“This cruel and callous legislation is designed to shut down efforts to get justice through the courts, and to let British state forces who killed Irish citizens off the hook.



“I am reiterating Sinn Féin’s call for an urgent summit involving the British and Irish governments and political parties on the issue of legacy.



“If the British Government is serious about upholding victims and families legal right to truth and justice, they will stop the passage of the Legacy Bill to allow for dialogue.



“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House in 2014 demonstrated that working together is the best way to achieve an agreed way forward, not self-serving solo runs.”