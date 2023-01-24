Dillon calls for mothers detained in Mother and Baby Homes to contact police

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called for any mothers who gave birth in Mother and Baby Homes to get in contact with the police.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

"The police are currently working with the Australian Federal Police to locate adults in Australia who may have been victims of the Mother and Baby Homes in Ireland.

"Hundreds of children were taken from their mothers and sold to families in Australia, and across the world.

"This is an opportunity to reunite mothers and their children who have been robbed of knowing each other for decades.

"This won't right the wrongs of the past but it is a huge step forward for victims and survivors and is an opportunity many mothers thought they would never have."