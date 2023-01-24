Duffy to challenge BBC chiefs over Radio Foyle cuts

Sinn Féin Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy will challenge bosses at the BBC in London over plans to axe jobs and services at Radio Foyle.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Councillor Duffy said:

“I will meet with BBC bosses in London tomorrow to tell them that plans to cut jobs and services at Radio Foyle must be scrapped.

“The people of Derry have relied on Radio Foyle for decades for news and to share our story and be the community’s voice.

“It is unthinkable there will not be a local news programme until 1pm on Radio Foyle, and I will make it clear that axing the award-winning Breakfast Show is unacceptable.

“I will again invite the BBC bosses to visit Derry to meet with local people and recognise the huge place that our radio station has in the community.

“As Mayor of Derry & Strabane, I will continue to fight to protect jobs and oppose attempts to strip away services at Radio Foyle.”