Government must initiate reinvestigation of Amy Fitzpatrick case with Spanish authorities - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny TD, has appealed to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tánaiste Michéal Martin, to immediately intervene with the Spanish authorities to initiate a fresh investigation into the 2008 disappearance of Dublin teenager Amy Fitzpatrick.

Deputy Kenny’s call follows the submission by Amy’s paternal aunt Christine Kenny of a letter, written by Amy’s father Christopher, which asked for assistance in Amy’s case from both the Minister for Justice and the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Teachta Kenny said:

“I met with Christine outside the Dáil this week along with Mary Lou McDonald and Deputy Denise Mitchell.

“Christine, Christopher and their family are utterly heartbroken and have been since Amy’s disappearance in the Costa Del Sol on New Year's Day 2008 when she was just 15 years old.

“While I have previously raised the matter privately with the Minister for Justice, the response received was less than satisfactory.

“Amy’s father Christopher has never been officially notified of his daughter's disappearance and has had no contact from the Spanish police.

“For their part, the Department of Foreign Affairs here has not been of any support to Christopher either. On a very basic human level, that to me is completely unacceptable.

“I raised the family’s case today in the Dáil directly with the government because this is a child who went missing without a trace, an Irish citizen abroad, and neither her father nor his family have received much, if any, support from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“I have also requested a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Michéal Martin in relation to the case, so that he can speak directly with Christine and her brother.

“Christine has now asked that the Minister, with the Spanish police, move to have Amy’s case upgraded as a murder case, which would allow for a revitalised investigation. I am standing with Christine and Christopher in their call for this.

“New information has come to light about a possible burial site, which has not been investigated by Spanish police, despite the information being passed onto them when it was received a number of years ago.

“At the very least, both the Minister for Justice and Minister for Foreign Affairs have a duty to engage with the Spanish authorities and see that this information is acted on without any further delay.

“Not only has Christopher lost his daughter, he later lost his son Dean.

“Christine has said that all she and her brother want is for Amy to be found and brought home to be buried with her brother.

“I will continue to raise Amy’s case with both Ministers on Christine’s behalf so that this family can get the support and, hopefully, the closure that they deserve.”