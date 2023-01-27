Homeless numbers rise in December for first time and despite eviction ban - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has described the rise in homeless numbers in December as deeply disturbing.

He has said that unless something dramatic happens in terms of social housing supply in February and March, the government is going to have to consider extending the eviction ban.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“In December there were 11,632 people, including 3,442 children, in the Department of Housing-funded emergency accommodation.

“This is the first time homelessness has risen in December for some time. The fact that it has happened while the winter ban on evictions is in place is deeply disturbing.

“Darragh O’Brien has abjectly failed to use the breathing space provided by the eviction ban to increase and accelerate the delivery of social homes. In fact he has not even met his initial 2022 social housing targets.

“Unless something dramatic happens in terms of social housing supply in February and March, the government is going to have to consider extending the eviction ban.

“The ever-rising level of adult and child homelessness required an emergency response from the government, including using emergency planning powers, suspending procurement rules and the use of modular building technologies.

“This is the only way to increase and accelerate the delivery of much needed permanent social homes.”