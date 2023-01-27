Gildernew welcomes apology to those affected by contaminated blood scandal

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed an apology from the Belfast Health Trust to those affected by the contaminated blood scandal.

The party's health spokesperson said:

“I welcome today’s apology from the Belfast Health Trust to those affected by the contaminated blood scandal.

"This should never have happened and lessons must be learned to ensure this never happens again in our health services.

"I commend those affected and their families for the courage and determination they have shown throughout their campaign."