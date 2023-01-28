‘Flybe collapse devastating for workers and families’ - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said news that airline Flybe has again entered administration is devastating news for workers and their families.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“My thoughts are with the Flybe workers, 138 of them based in Belfast, and their families who will be left devastated and plunged into uncertainty about what the future holds for them at what is already a difficult time with the cost-of-living crisis.

“The unexpected collapse has also caused disruption for passengers who had planned travel, and I would urge people to follow advice from the Consumer Council and Civil Aviation Authority.

“It’s vital that workers are kept up to date with any changes at the company in the days ahead and fully informed on the next steps.”