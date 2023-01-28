Maskey reiterates support for Colombian Peace Process

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has reiterated Sinn Féin’s support for the Colombian Peace Process at the ‘Adelente: Latin America Conference’ in London.

Speaking from London, the West Belfast MP said:

“Today was a welcome opportunity to listen to our Latin American friends again. The election of Lula da Silva in Brazil and Gustavo Petro in Colombia is a measure of the exciting progress that is sweeping much of Latin America.

"There are always lessons for us to take from such political transformation.”

Mr Maskey continued: “Speaking as someone who travelled to Cuba in 2015, to assist with the Havana Peace Talks, I was particularly keen to hear an update on the Colombian Peace Process. I welcome President Petro’s pursuit of Total Peace and hope that his administration continues to press ahead with the implementation the 2016 agreement.

“It is deplorable to hear about the ongoing killing of political activists, former combatants, and trade unionists by right-wing elements who seek to drag the process backwards.

“There is no doubt that this new government faces many challenges but our message to them would be to not lost hope.

“From the Irish experience, few ever thought that we would be where we are today. As our late leader Martin McGuinness once said, ‘You must choose hope over fear’."