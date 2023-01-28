O'Neill expresses condolences on death of Clare Drakeford

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has expressed condolences on the sudden death of Clare Drakeford.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“It’s with great sadness that I learned of the sudden and untimely passing of Clare Drakeford today.

“I have been in contact with First Minister Mark Drakeford to express my condolences to him on his deep loss at this very sad time.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Clare who was a very warm and kind person.

“The death of a loved one is so difficult for any family as they come to terms with their grief, and especially so for Mark at this difficult time.

“Clare will be missed by many. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”