Hazzard slams intimidatory sign at local school

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has slammed those responsible for placing a ‘racist and intimidatory’ sign outside a school in Clough.

The South Down MP said:

“It’s totally disgraceful that a sign attacking children learning the Irish language has been placed outside a local school in Clough.

“There is no place in our society for racist threats and this sign is a clear attempt to intimidate school children.

“It’s particularly sinister and worrying that this sign has named a local school. Those responsible should stop now.

“I would urge anyone with information on this sign to bring forward to the police.”