British government should scrap callous Legacy Bill - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the British government should scrap their flawed Legacy Bill which is designed to block truth and justice for victims and families.

The North Belfast MP was speaking after the NIO’s Jonathan Caine said the British government would continue to push forward their flawed Legacy Bill.

John Finucane said:

“Jonathan Caine’s comments that the British government would continue to push forward their flawed Legacy Bill flies in the face of opposition from victims and families, human rights experts, churches, the UN and all the political parties on this island.

“This cruel and callous legislation is designed to shut down efforts to get justice through the courts, and to let British state forces who killed Irish citizens off the hook.

“The British government should scrap this flawed Bill which will deny truth and justice to thousands of victims and families.

“I am reiterating Sinn Féin’s call for an urgent summit involving the British and Irish governments and political parties on the issue of legacy.

“If the British government is serious about upholding the legal right of victims and families to truth and justice, they will stop the passage of the Legacy Bill to allow for dialogue.

“The legacy mechanisms were agreed by the main political parties, the Irish government and the British government at Stormont House in 2014, they must be implemented in a human rights compliant manner.”