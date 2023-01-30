Gormley appeals to public to assist police in finding Botanic Gardens attacker

Sinn Féin councillor John Gormley has appealed to the public to assist a police investigation into the stabbing of a young man in Botanic Gardens.

Cllr Gormley said:

“A young man was violently attacked in Botanic Gardens today. He was stabbed a number of times during the attack and had to be taken to hospital in the city.

“This vicious attack in a public park right in the heart of south Belfast is totally unacceptable and has shocked the local community.

“I urge anyone with any information which might assist the police in bringing the perpetrator to justice to contact the police immediately.”