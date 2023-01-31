Tory policies sending economy into recession – Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has criticised failed Tory policies that are sending the economy into recession.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"The Tories must reverse their disastrous economic policies that are sending us into recession and putting jobs and business at risk.

“The latest forecasts by the International Monetary Fund prove that the hangover from Liz Truss' disastrous economic policies will leave Britain as an outlier and will mean that it is the only G7 economy which will see its economy shrink this year.

“This recession has been self-inflicted and stems from decisions to champion Brexit, cut public services and hike interest rates, while also topping up bankers' bonuses and failing to tax the extortionate profits of energy companies.

"Workers and families should not be paying the price for Tory government failures and we must look to other countries which are supporting people through inflation and the income crisis."