O’Neill reiterates call for implementation of life-saving Dáithí’s Law

First Minister-Designate Michelle O’Neill has reiterated calls for the full implementation of the ‘life-saving’ Dáithí’s Law to transform the organ donation system.

Speaking after meeting with Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his family in Belfast today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“Little Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his family helped deliver major change in our organ donation laws and offered hope to many people who are waiting for a transplant.

“Dáithí’s Law will save lives, and it will transform lives. It must be implemented.

“It is not acceptable that one party’s refusal to form an Executive is holding up this law.

“I met with Dáithí and his family today and reaffirmed my full support for this life-saving and life-changing law and pledged to do all I can to overcome this hurdle and make Dáithí’s Law a reality.

“All parties have urged the British Secretary of State to legislate to make this law fully operational so that people waiting on a transplant can benefit from it. In the absence of an Executive, he should do this.

“I am ready to form an Executive now, to work with all parties to immediately deal with the real-life challenges facing people, including those desperately waiting for a new organ.”