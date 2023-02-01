“Teagasc’s new Climate Action Strategy Plan welcome, but state must reassure family farmers” – Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féín MEP for Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus, met with a Teagasc delegation to Brussels this week to discuss the Climate Action Strategy for 2022-2030. MacManus welcomed the new strategy, but voiced caution and concern that no farmer should be left behind.

The Midlands Northwest MEP said: “We need to build a biodiversity restoration model that rewards farmers for their work and that is in harmony with their primary job of producing nutritious food for us all.”

“We need to provide farmers with better connectivity and resources to enable more precise and efficient farming, relieving pressure on soils. Access to technology will be the game changer when it comes to lowering on-farm emissions.”

“I welcome Teagasc’s comments that in the context of the nature restoration law, partial rewetting instead of full rewetting, will be considered. The balance between restoration and production is a delicate one and we must always remember that this is family farmers’ livelihoods we are talking about.”

“Climate change is real, biodiversity loss is real. Family farmers are certainly vulnerable to both but ill-thought out measures are just as damaging.”

MacManus concluded, “I was also pleased to hear that there are no plans to individualize the 25% national emissions reductions target to farmers. This should at least allow a number of farmers to breath a temporary sigh of relief.” ENDS



Chris MacManus MEP (centre) with Prof. Frank O'Mara, Director of Teagasc (left) and Liam Herlihy, chairman of Teagasc (right)







