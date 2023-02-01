Archibald to seek clarity on A6 opening date

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said clarity is needed on the expected opening date of the long-awaited A6 upgrade and Dungiven bypass.

The East Derry MLA was responding to comments by a senior Department for Infrastructure official that it 'could open' at the 'end of April'.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Commuters in Dungiven and the north west are becoming increasingly frustrated at delays in the completion of the A6 and Dungiven bypass.

“Long delays have become the norm in and around Dungiven while a brand new road remains unopened.

"I will meet with the Department of Infrastructure on Friday for clarity on the expected opening date and what that is required for that to happen.

“I will also emphasise the need for better communication with the community and road users.

“Sinn Féin will continue working to ensure this essential link for the wider North West area will be completed as quickly as possible.”