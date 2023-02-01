‘We will not give up on implementation of life-saving Dáithí’s Law’ – Reilly

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has said Dáithí’s Law should be implemented quickly to help save lives and transform the lives of people waiting on new organs.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“The positive Donate4Dáithí campaign has touched the lives of many, but importantly, it has helped to modernise our organ donation laws.

“Dáithí’s Law will save lives and transform the future for people who are desperately waiting on a new organ.

“It’s unacceptable that this law has not been fully implemented and is now being held up by one party’s refusal to form an Executive.

“I am disappointed that the British Secretary of State has not committed to legislating to make this law fully operational so that people waiting on a transplant can benefit from it.

“Sinn Féin will not give up on forming an Executive that will immediately work together to implement Dáithí’s life-saving law and get it over the line.”