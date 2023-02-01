Hargey condemns knife attack on police

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has condemned the stabbing of one police officer in south Belfast and an attack on a colleague.

The south Belfast MLA said:

“A police officer was stabbed in the neck and a second officer suffered cuts to his face during an attack in south Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

“This attack could have killed the officer and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"Knives kill and using them as a weapon to attack someone often results in death or life-changing injuries, which has a wide-reaching impact on victims, their families and the wider community.

“These brutal attacks on public servants have a severely damaging impact on our local community and the entire city and must stop immediately.

“I appeal to the public that if anyone has any information on this attack to report it immediately to the police.”