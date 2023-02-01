O’Neill welcomes recommitment from Irish government to deliver A5

First Minister-Designate Michelle O’Neill has said delivering the A5 is a ‘priority’ and said work to build the road should begin quickly once legal challenges are overcome.

Welcoming a recommitment from the Irish Government to delivering the project, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I wrote recently to An Taoiseach about my concerns about the high casualty rate on the A5 because of delays in getting the road built.

“An Taoiseach shared my concerns and recommitted to the delivery of the A5 road and the need to quickly conclude the ongoing public inquiry. I welcome this continued commitment.

“Delivering the A5 will save lives and transform one of Ireland’s most dangerous roads that has been the scene of heartbreak for too many families.

“This project will cut journey times and also have huge economic benefits, creating jobs and connecting the north west to the rest of the island.

“Legal challenges and public inquiries have held up this project now for too long. These obstructions must stop and building the road must begin without delay.

“Sinn Féin will continue to prioritise the delivery of the A5 road.”