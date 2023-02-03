‘No time to waste on forming Executive to deliver for people’ – Michelle O’Neill after Tánaiste meeting

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said there is no time to waste on forming an Executive that will deliver for people and urgently work to fix the health service.

Speaking after meeting the Tánaiste Micheál Martin in Belfast today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I welcomed the opportunity to meet with the Tánaiste today on the current political situation and the serious work that needs to be done to restore the Executive now.

“Today marks one year from the DUP crashed the political institutions, they have since blocked an Executive being formed and are punishing the public at a time of huge financial difficulty.

“Blocking a government is having no impact on the Protocol talks, but instead has left our public services at the mercy of savage Tory cuts from London and is now holding up progress on Dáithí’s Law, life-saving legislation on organ donation.

“This is serious business and there is no time to waste. People are struggling to heat their homes as energy costs continue to rise. Our health service is at breaking point and workers are forced to take strike action for fair pay.

“Since day one, I have been ready to form an Executive to work with other parties and the two governments to get the job done and deliver the change that people voted for in May.

“I again appeal to the DUP to get back round the Executive table with the rest of us to get on with the important work of investing in our health service and supporting people.

“There has been progress in the Protocol talks between the EU and British Government and that must continue in the spirit of cooperation to reach an agreement and give certainty to local businesses.

“We reminded the Tánaiste that as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish government must prioritise getting the Executive back up and running quickly.”