Latest reports on progress in protocol talks very encouraging - Kearney

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Brexit Declan Kearney has said the latest reports on further progress in the talks between the EU and the British Government are very encouraging.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"Today’s reports that the EU and the British government are potentially making new substantive progress towards securing a pragmatic and durable resolution to the protocol impasse are very encouraging. This comes on the back of the British government’s movement on the sharing of data on the flow of goods.

“It is vitally important that the European Commission and the British Government officials continue these efforts to resolve any remaining issues so our businesses, farmers and families can be assured their interests will be fully protected and allows the Protocol to work smoothly.

"The political stalemate caused during the last year which has blocked restoration of the Executive has exacerbated all of the challenges which we face in the north. The cost of living crisis continues to spiral and our health and social care service is at breaking point.

“The Protocol has nothing to do with sovereignty or identity. It is the only credible mechanism to manage the consequences of Brexit. We are hopefully approaching a point of pragmatic accommodation; so this a time for cool heads and leadership.

“In these circumstances the DUP has absolutely no justification for its continued blocking of our political institutions. The Assembly should be restored immediately to allow all our local politicians to address the key challenges facing public services, and while the British government and European Commission focus on concluding their talks.”