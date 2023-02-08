Money seized by CAB being returned to communities a positive step forward - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West, Mark Ward, has welcomed news that some of the money seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) from criminals is being invested back into the community.

In July 2021, Teachta Ward had the Proceeds of Crime (Investment in Disadvantaged Communities) (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed at second stage in the Oireachtas.

This Bill would see the money seized by CAB reinvested into the areas most affected by crime.

Teachta Ward said:

“I received a response to a Parliamentary Question that confirms where €2 million of the money seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) will be redirected back into communities.

“Sinn Féin has always advocated that any money seized by CAB be ring-fenced and put back into communities to tackle disadvantage and to fund prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services in the fight against drugs.

“This fund should also be used for local sports clubs, youth clubs, employment centres, universities and other valuable services in our communities.

“The Government's Community Safety Innovation Fund is a positive move forward, but it does not go far enough. The Minister must ensure that it goes into community groups who are on the front line of keeping our young people away from crime.

“It is welcome that it will be increased to €3 million for the next round of applicants, which means that more community groups will be able to benefit from this.

“More needs to be done to build resilience in our communities to tackle the causes of crime.

“I represent Dublin Mid-West and grew up in North Clondalkin. Parts of my constituency have been ripped apart from drug use and crime over the years.

“In my area, six organisations applied for the funds and not one was successful. However, many worthy causes benefited from this fund across the state

“It does not happen by accident that most of the money seized by CAB originates in areas that are highly disadvantaged.

“We need to see a stronger approach by government. I am calling for them to ringfence the money seized by CAB and to ensure it is invested back into the areas most affected by crime.”

A list of successful applicants across the state can be read here.