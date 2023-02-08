British government needs to fully replace lost EU funds - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has again called on the British government to meet its commitment to fully replace lost EU funds.

Speaking after community groups warned of job losses and the loss of vital skills and training services, the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“The British government’s failure to replace lost EU funds could result in devastating job losses and cuts to vital community services.

“It’s not acceptable that local projects who provide services to vulnerable people, create jobs and provide opportunities for young people, are now left at a cliff-edge with no certainty on what comes next.

“Failure to fully replace this money and the delay in rolling out the Shared Prosperity Fund has placed groups in a precarious position.

“I would urge the British government to honour its commitment and restore lost EU funds and not to make our communities the latest casualty of the Tories’ calamitous Brexit mess.

“Local departments also need to step up and work with groups, extend existing funding for a year on a pro-rata basis to allow organisations to transition to the new funding and use this period to develop a longer-term scheme.

“Ministers in an Executive would be able to ensure this happened, the vital work of these groups should not be collateral damage for the DUP’s blockade of the institutions.

“Community and voluntary workers need an Executive up and running now and all parties working together around the table to provide support for these groups.”