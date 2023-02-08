Any deal between Brussels & London must address democratic deficit - MacManus

Any deal between Brussels & London must address democratic deficit - MacManus

The Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands North-West, Chris MacManus, has said any deal on the Irish Protocol between Brussels and London must address the democratic deficit that exists between the EU institutions and citizens in the North of Ireland.

MEP MacManus said:

“As media reports speculate that an agreement may be imminent between Brussels and London on the implementation of the Irish protocol, it is my view that any such deal must address the democratic deficit that exists between the EU institutions and citizens in the North of Ireland. This has already been called for in the European Parliament resolution in April 2021, the Assembly resolution of October 2021, and recognised as an issue by the Commission in its non-papers in October 2021.”

“Irish citizens in the North of Ireland are EU citizens. EU negotiators and the Dublin government have an obligation not only to them but to all citizens in the North. They should have a say on EU affairs generally, and particularly on political decisions that affect them directly through the Protocol. The main responsibility for this lies with the Dublin government, which could and should allow citizens in the North a vote in the next European Parliament elections.”

“Speculation that the Belfast Assembly could be included in the Parliamentary Partnership Assembly between the European and Westminster parliaments is welcome. I believe it is absolutely crucial that we have some form of direct dialogue between the Belfast and Brussels. Including MLAs in the Parliamentary Partnership Assembly would be a step in the right direction.” ENDS