Drug gang will not defeat proud north Lurgan community - Haughian

Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian has said the actions of a drug gang operating in North Lurgan are bringing untold misery and grief to families across the town and further afield.

Cllr Haughian said:

“Drugs and substance abuse is having a horrific impact on many families in the town, those who peddle the illegal drugs are threatening families, including children, and as we have witnessed recently, they are capable of murder.

“The local community have had enough of the misery this gang spreads.

“Police have recently carried out a number of high-profile operations against the gang which has hopefully disrupted the gang’s ability to operate and profiteer off misery.

“There needs to be a sustained policing operation to give the community confidence that this gang is not untouchable.

“I would appeal to anyone who can help take drugs and weapons off our streets to contact the police or use Crimestoppers. However, policing alone will not eradicate the impact of this gang from the community.

“There are plans to organise a multi-agency response to the situation in Lurgan, but individual departments can take action now.

“Sinn Féin is seeking extra support for schools from the Department of Education to support children impacted by drugs in the family home.

“And we have asked the Southern Health Trust to do what they can to assist as a Trust and in collaboration with other departments to support the victims of drugs.

“The North Lurgan community is a proud resilient community who have been bruised and battered in past, but they have always overcome. Drug dealers will not be allowed to wreck this community, we will overcome.”