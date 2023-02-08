Fare increase will hit struggling workers and families - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA and infrastructure spokesperson Cathal Boylan has criticised the decision to increase bus and train fares during a cost-of-living crisis.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said::

“The Tory decision to increase fares in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis will hit hard-pressed workers and families and is in stark contrast to the freezing of fares by then Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd only months ago.

"It is vital that we invest in our public transport to improve connectivity, keep fares affordable and help tackle the climate emergency.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work together, and support workers and families against Tory cuts to public services and hikes in the cost of essential services.”