Minister should expedite legislation to provide state pension for family carers - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has called on Minister Heather Humphreys to expedite plans for legislation to provide a state pension for long-term family carers.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“I have raised this important issue many times and questioned the Minister on the matter again in the Dáil this morning.

“She confirmed that the Department of Social Protection is working on producing the required legislation, with the intention that it would be ready in the second half of this year.

“However, the reality is that family carers have already waited far too long and too many have already and continue to lose out when they reach retirement age and do not have a state pension to support them.

“In many cases, we are talking about family carers who give a lifetime of care not to mention the billions they save the state every year and this should be recognised.

“Sinn Féin has called for a state pension for long-term carers to be provided for several years now, and we included a proposal on this very issue in our alternative budget this year.

“We have engaged extensively with organisations representing carers and with family carers themselves, and know that a state pension solution is desperately needed and deserved.

“The government has finally been forced to take action on this matter following recommendations from the Report by the Commission on Pensions, which was published last year.

“I am calling on the Minister to expedite the process and bring forward legislation which will provide a state pension solution for long-term family carers.”