Cervical smear review must be ‘thorough and robust’ – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said a review into cervical smear testing must be ‘thorough and robust’ to ensure serious failings are never repeated.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I want to thank ‘Susan’ for coming forward and sharing her story and raising awareness of three of her smear tests being misread over ten years and her battle with cervical cancer. She is an inspiration.

“What happened to ‘Susan' was a truly harrowing ordeal and a serious failing at the part of local health trusts. It should not have happened.

“A review is underway, and it must be thorough and robust to ensure what happened to this woman is never repeated and to restore women’s confidence in cervical smear services.

“Women need to know quickly if something is wrong, so that it can be identified, and treatment can begin quickly. It can be lifesaving.

“This will be a very worrying time for the hundreds of women potentially affected, they deserve full disclosure and to be kept fully informed every step of the way during this review.”