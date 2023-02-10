Sinn Féin would bring forward support for motorbike racing in a sitting Executive – Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said the cancellation of motorbike road racing in the north this year is a huge blow to local sport and the economy.

And she said that if an Executive was up and running that Sinn Féin would bring forward a package to support racing.

The South Belfast MLA said:

“The cancellation of this year’s North West 200 and all motorbike racing due to rising insurance costs is hugely concerning.

“This is a blow to local sport as one of the major yearly sporting events on the island will not go ahead.

“It will also have a negative impact on the economy, particularly our hotels, bars and restaurants who benefit from thousands of visitors coming to watch the racing.

“If an Executive was up and running today, Sinn Féin would put forward a package to support motorbike racing and ensure these events go ahead as normal.

“We should all be around the Executive table today and working together to find a resolution to save one of our biggest sporting events.”