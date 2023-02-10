John Brady TD offers condolences following deaths of Goal staff in earthquake tragedy

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has offered his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the 26 Goal members who tragically died during the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Those who died were engaged in humanitarian work in the region.

The Wicklow TD said:

“I want to offer my sincere condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the 26 Goal workers who were killed during the horrific earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“Those who died were engaged in vital humanitarian work, often in very tough conditions. Their commitment, compassion and courage leaves behind a testament to the very best of the human spirit.

“This is a devastating blow to Goal. Despite the tragic impact on their personnel, teams from the organisation remain on the ground, continuing to offer humanitarian aid, as they deal with their grief at the loss of their colleagues.

“Many other Irish NGOs have teams on the ground in the region doing what they can for the victims of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, for their safety and well-being, and that of the survivors of the tragedy.”