Huge disruption as security alert continues on Lone Moor Road - Delargy

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said there is significant disruption tonight in the Brandywell area of Derry due to an ongoing security alert on Lone Moor Road.

The Foyle MLA said:

“There is an ongoing security alert on the Lone Moor Road area of the Brandywell and Police have closed off the area.

“This has caused huge disruption for elderly residents and thousands of fans attending the Derry City match at the Brandywell tonight.

“No one wants to see this type of disruption, especially on a cold winter night.

“The nearby Gasyard Centre is opened for anyone who may be impacted and needs help or assistance.

“I would urge people to follow advice from the Police, and avoid the area while this security alert continues.”