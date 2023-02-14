Women impacted by cervical smear review must have full disclosure – Ní Chuilín Women impacted by cervical smear review must have full disclosure – Ní Chuilín v

Sinn Féin MLA Caral Ní Chuilín has called on the Department of Health to ensure women affected by the review into cervical smears get full disclosure and are kept informed every step of the way.

Caral Ní Chuilín was speaking after writing to the Department of Health about revelations that a woman diagnosed with cervical cancer had three previous abnormal smear tests missed by the Health Trust.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Sinn Féin is deeply concerned that a woman diagnosed with cervical cancer had three previous abnormal smear tests missed by the Health Trust.

“We have requested a meeting with the Department of Health as a matter of urgency for an update on the Trusts’ review into smear tests and would like to know what they are doing to ensure women have access to these findings.

“It is imperative that the hundreds of women potentially affected receive full disclosure and are kept fully informed every step of the way during this process.”