Kearney expresses concern over Crumlin River fish kill

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has expressed concern at a fish kill in the Crumlin River after reports of slurry polluting the water.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“The extent of the kill is severe and over a large section of river.

"The NIEA have confirmed the fish kill and was investigating the cause.

“The Loughs Agency are conducting analysis and walking the river to narrow down and identify the source.

"This incident needs to be fully investigated and those responsible must be held accountable.

"The penalties imposed for incidents such as this should be as severe as the law allows. At times the fines are not a sufficient deterrent and do not match the damage being done to the environment."