Hargey expresses solidarity with Belfast Multi-Cultural Association

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said it’s disgraceful that the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association has been forced to move from its Donegall Pass home following racist attacks.

The South Belfast MLA has committed to working with the BMCA to find a new home.

Deirdre Hargey said:

“It’s totally disgraceful that the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association have been left with no option but to sell their Donegall Pass home because of continued racist attacks.

“I want to offer my full solidarity to the Muslim community who have been left frightened in the face of these barbaric hate crimes and attacks.

“There is no place for racism in Belfast and more must be done by the PSNI to bring the islamophobes responsible for these vile and criminal attacks to book.

“Everyone has the right to live their daily lives free from fear, hatred and intimidation and all form of racism must be challenged.

“The Belfast Multi-Cultural Association are strong and resilient and I know they will continue working to provide services for our Muslim community and I will continue working with them to find a new home.”