Maskey condemns Ballymurphy shooting

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned a shooting of a man in the Divismore area of Ballymurphy on Tuesday night.

The West Belfast MP said:

“I am aware that a man has been injured in a shooting attack in Divismore tonight.

“This attack was wrong. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the Police.”