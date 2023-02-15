“EU Report on Electoral Rights proves Democratic Deficit in North can be addressed” - MacManus

“EU Report on Electoral Rights proves Democratic Deficit in North can be addressed” - MacManus

A Parliament Proposal on electoral rights of mobile citizens highlights that creative solutions can be found to address the democratic deficit in the six counties

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus has welcomed the passing of a European Parliament report on the electoral rights of mobile citizens.

Speaking from Strasbourg, MEP MacManus said;

“I welcome the parliament vote on ensuring electoral rights of mobile citizens. This vote gives EU citizens living abroad in another EU country, the right to vote in European Parliament elections. I welcome any proposal that enables citizens to more actively engage in politics, whether it be at a local, national or European level.

MacManus went on to say that the report highlighted that creative solutions can be found to address the democratic deficit that is present for the people in the North of Ireland.

“This proposal also highlights that solutions do exist when it comes to enabling citizens from exercising their democratic right to vote. We have a unique situation in Ireland where Irish citizens in the north are by extension European citizens, and yet do not have the right to vote in EU elections. Many decisions made at an EU level directly affect Irish Citizens in the North and so there is an democratic deficit that must be addressed.”

MacManus concluded, “It is my view that they, and everybody else in the north, should have their voices heard and listened to at an EU level. I believe that the Dublin government should work towards offering all citizens in the north of Ireland a vote in the next European Parliament Elections.” ENDS